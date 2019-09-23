Yankee Stadium Opening Day

Also available on the NBC app

Kelsey Grammer attends the opening game at Yankee Stadium with Rudy Giuliani and his son, Andrew, who keeps getting nailed with stray balls.

Appearing: Andy Murphy Lew Morton Chris Farley Fred Wolf Kelsey Grammer Kevin Nealon Phil Hartman Sy Sperling Tim Meadows

S19 E17 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

