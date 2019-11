Also available on the NBC app

In this commercial parody, Xanax for Gay Summer Weddings is a new pill to ease the stress of attending a flawlessly executed gay wedding for boring heterosexuals (Cecily Strong, Bill Hader, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer). [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Aidy Bryant Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Jason Killam Kate McKinnon Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer

