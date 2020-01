Also available on the NBC app

A commercial for Woo! The Musical, a new musical about college students getting drunk, hooking up, and raising hell on Spring Break vacation, now playing at the Fort Lauderdale Sheraton. [Season 30, 2005]

Appearing: Chris Parnell Fred Armisen Will Forte Rachel Dratch Rob Riggle Cameron Diaz Horatio Sanz Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph

