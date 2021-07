Also available on the nbc app

In this commercial parody, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity guest host Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) returns to confuse contestants (Abby Elliott, Bobby Moynihan, Gabourey Sidibe) with his mispronunciation of words. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Abby Elliott

S35 E20 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

