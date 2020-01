Also available on the NBC app

Pat Sajak (Tom Hanks) can't believe that the three contestants (Fred Armisen, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig) are clueless over what the winning phrase is, even though it is missing only one letter. With Tina Fey. [Season 31, 2006]

S31 E17

