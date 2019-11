Also available on the NBC app

Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew welcome guests Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, and Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader) who can't get a word in without being interrupted by a musical performance. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Robert DeNiro Robin Williams Nasim Pedrad Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Kenan Thompson Paul Brittain Bill Hader Taran Killam Andy Samberg Kent Sublette Kristen Wiig Vanessa Bayer

S36 E8 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

