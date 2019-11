Also available on the NBC app

Vince Blight (Bill Hader) hosts "What's That Name?" where contestants (John Mulaney, Cecily Strong) easily remember the names celebrities, but can't recall the names of people in their lives, like a close friend's girlfriend (Heidi Gardner) and a spouse's bridesmaid (Melissa Villaseñor).

