Also available on the NBC app

Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew host Morgan Freeman, Ernest Borgnine, and Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader) for the Back To School Edition with a special appearance by Doo Doo Man (Bryan Cranston). [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bill Hader Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Taran Killam Abby Elliott Bryan Cranston Ernest Borgnine Jay Pharoah Michael O'Brien Morgan Freeman Nasim Pedrad Paul Brittain Vanessa Bayer

S36 E2 8 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-