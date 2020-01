Also available on the NBC app

Diondre Cole and the crew welcome guests Jack McBrayer and Mike Tyson to discuss his new documentary. Musical guests Skintessa and Johnny Wave (Wiig and James Franco) perform. [Season 35, 2009]

Appearing: Jack McBrayer Mike Tyson Bill Hader Kenan Thompson Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Jenny Slate Will Forte Nasim Pedrad Andy Samberg James Franco Kristen Wiig

S35 E10 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

