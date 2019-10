Also available on the NBC app

Host Diondre Cole sits down with Paul Simon, Glee's Chris Colfer and Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader), then is joined by the California Raisins, Captain Sexy Banjo (Ed Helms), and the real Lindsey Buckingham. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Bill Hader Kenan Thompson Paul Simon Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Chris Colfer Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer Nasim Pedrad Ed Helms Kristen Wiig Lindsey Buckingham

S36 E21 8 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

