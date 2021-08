Also available on the nbc app

Mack Montgomery (Christoph Waltz) hosts "What Have You Become?," the game show that forces contestants (Kenan Thompson, Bill Hader, Aidy Bryant) to take a look at themselves and realize how they're wasting their lives. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson

S38 E14 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved