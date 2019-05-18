Weekend Update: Victoria Jackson’s Depression Dance

Weekend Update Correspondent Victoria Jackson talks about the dangerously high levels of stress and depression amongst baby boomers and suggests they try dancing their depression away. [Season 14, 1989]
Appearing:
Tags: victoria jackson, weekend update, snl, saturday night live, dance, depression
