Weekend Update: Trump Tests Positive for Covid

CLIP10/03/20
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like a poll showing overwhelming support for Joe Biden from the LGBTQ community.

Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, Weekend Update, weekend update snl, weekend update saturday night live, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Trump, election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, snl news, Saturday night live news, COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic
S46 E14 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2020
