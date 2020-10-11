Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Trump claiming he survived COVID-19.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, Weekend Update, weekend update snl, weekend update saturday night live, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Trump, election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, snl news, Saturday night live news, Kamala Harris, VP Debate, Mike Pence
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.