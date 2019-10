Also available on the NBC app

The Worst Lady on an Airplane (Aidy Bryant) offers valuable tips for holiday air travel that include using loose plastic bags instead of luggage, bringing your own meals, setting up shop in the bathroom and showing them who's boss. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant

S39 E7 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

