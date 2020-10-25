The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, Weekend Update, weekend update snl, weekend update saturday night live, Colin Jost, the village people, Donald Trump, Beck Bennett, Trump Rally, trump campaign, brian Epstein, Ivanka Trump, bowen yang, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.