Saturday Night Live
OCT 12 | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Weekend Update: Supercentenarian Mort Fellner Returns

CLIP10/05/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Supercentenarian Mort Fellner (Mikey Day) stops by Weekend Update to share some news about America's oldest citizens, like a 116-year-old's first stand-up set.

Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl 45, snl season 45, season 45, weekend update, weekend update snl, saturday night live weekend update, update, snl update, colin jost, michael che, mort fellner, mikey day
S45 E23 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Weekend Update: Supercentenarian Mort Fellner Returns
CLIP 10/05/19
Taylor Swift: False God (Live)
CLIP 10/05/19
Kaylee, Crystal & Janetta
CLIP 10/05/19
Royal Romance
CLIP 10/05/19
Weekend Update: Chen Biao on US-China Trade War
CLIP 10/05/19
Weekend Update: R. Kelly Held without Bail
CLIP 10/05/19
Weekend Update: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Fundraises for Her 2020 Campaign
CLIP 10/05/19
Weekend Update: Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Concerns
CLIP 10/05/19
Taylor Swift: Lover (Live)
CLIP 10/05/19
The War in Words: William and Lydia
CLIP 10/05/19
Mid-Day News
CLIP 10/05/19
Love Island
CLIP 10/05/19
Another What's Wrong with This Picture?
CLIP 10/05/19
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Monologue
CLIP 10/05/19
Mike Pence Impeachment Strategy Cold Open
CLIP 10/05/19
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (and Her Emmys) Are Hosting SNL
CLIP 10/05/19
The Lawrence Welk Show: This Day in SNL History
CLIP 10/04/19
SNL: Best of Taylor Swift
CLIP 10/04/19
SNL Commercial Parodies: Fashion
CLIP 10/03/19
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Too British for Taylor Swift
CLIP 10/03/19
Every Chad Ever: Part 1
CLIP 10/02/19
Creating Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” Performance
CLIP 10/01/19
Every Chad Ever: Part 2
CLIP 10/01/19
Locker Room
CLIP 09/28/19
Billie Eilish: Bad Guy (Live)
CLIP 09/28/19
Weekend Update: David Ortiz on Getting Shot
CLIP 09/28/19
Inside the Beltway
CLIP 09/28/19
Weekend Update: Democrats Launch Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump
CLIP 09/28/19
Impeachment Cold Open
CLIP 09/28/19
Roadside Museum
CLIP 09/28/19
DNC Town Hall
CLIP 09/28/19
Billie Eilish: I Love You (Live)
CLIP 09/28/19
Woody Harrelson’s Fashionista Monologue
CLIP 09/28/19
Downton Abbey Trailer
CLIP 09/28/19
Apple Picking Ad
CLIP 09/28/19
Weekend Update: Disney World’s Vegan Menu
CLIP 09/28/19
Dad
CLIP 09/28/19
Creating Saturday Night Live: Visual Effects Unit
CLIP 09/26/19
Bronx Beat: This Day in SNL History
CLIP 09/25/19
Best of Woody Harrelson – SNL Supercut
CLIP 09/24/19
Stefon's Guide to Fall
CLIP 09/23/19
SNL Trivia: Finish That Famous Line
CLIP 09/20/19
SNL Reaction Shots: Kenan Thompson
CLIP 08/27/19
SNL Reaction Shots: Bill Hader
CLIP 08/23/19
SNL Season 44 Highlights: Sandra Oh and Emma Thompson
CLIP 07/26/19
SNL Season 44 Highlights: Robert De Niro, John Mulaney, Adam Sandler and Matt Damon
CLIP 07/24/19
Kate McKinnon's Season 44 Highlights
CLIP 07/22/19
Creating Saturday Night Live: Emmy Nominated Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality
CLIP 07/16/19
Saturday Night Live Season 44 90-Second Rewind
CLIP 06/07/19
Creating Saturday Night Live: Season 44 Film Unit Outtakes
CLIP 06/05/19
Don't Stop Me Now Cold Open
CLIP 05/19/19
GoT Tribute
CLIP 05/19/19
A Journey Through Time
CLIP 05/19/19
Leslie & Kyle
CLIP 05/19/19
The View: Pete Buttigieg
CLIP 05/19/19
Cut for Time: Retirement Party
CLIP 05/18/19
Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on Her Fox News Suspension
CLIP 05/18/19
Weekend Update: Colin Jost and Michael Che Switch Jokes
CLIP 05/18/19
Weekend Update: Leslie Jones on Alabama's Abortion Ban
CLIP 05/18/19
What's Wrong with This Picture?
CLIP 05/18/19
Music Box
CLIP 05/18/19
Paul Rudd's Best Man Speech Monologue
CLIP 05/18/19
Ouija
CLIP 05/18/19
Weekend Update: Trump's Iran Conflict Confusion
CLIP 05/18/19
Paul Rudd Returns to SNL
CLIP 05/13/19
SNL Then & Now: Jonas Brothers
CLIP 05/11/19
Weekend Update: Bailey Gismert on Summer 2019 Movies
CLIP 05/11/19
Judge Court
CLIP 05/11/19
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Living with His Mom
CLIP 05/11/19
Meet the Press Cold Open
CLIP 05/11/19
Actress Scene
CLIP 05/11/19
Etiquette Lesson
CLIP 05/11/19
Chopped
CLIP 05/11/19
Cut for Time: Twinings Extreme
CLIP 05/11/19
Continuity Errors
CLIP 05/11/19
The Perfect Mother
CLIP 05/11/19
Emma Thompson Monologue
CLIP 05/11/19
Weekend Update: Mother's Day
CLIP 05/11/19
Weekend Update: Trump Lost Over $1 Billion
CLIP 05/11/19
Bad Girl Talk Show
CLIP 05/11/19
Beauty and the Beast
CLIP 05/11/19
Adam Sandler's "I Was Fired" Monologue
CLIP 05/04/19
Weekend Update: Opera Man Returns
CLIP 05/04/19
Sandler Family Reunion
CLIP 05/04/19
Cut for Time: Chad's Journey
CLIP 05/04/19
Chris Farley Song
CLIP 05/04/19
Holes
CLIP 05/04/19
Weekend Update: Senator Elizabeth Warren on College Debt Forgiveness
CLIP 05/04/19
Rectix
CLIP 05/04/19
Family Feud Cold Open
CLIP 05/04/19
Last Call with Adam Sandler
CLIP 05/04/19
Weekend Update: Moby's Trump Confession
CLIP 05/04/19
Romano Tours
CLIP 05/04/19
Weekend Update: William Barr's Senate Testimony
CLIP 05/04/19
War Zone Reporter
CLIP 05/04/19
Happy (Almost) Every Holiday from Adam Sandler
CLIP 05/04/19
The SNL Cast's Favorite Adam Sandler Sketches
CLIP 04/30/19
Adam Sandler Returns to Saturday Night Live
CLIP 04/29/19
Creating Saturday Night Live: Film Unit
CLIP 04/22/19
Weekend Update: Nico Slobkin and Brie Bacardi on Picnics
CLIP 04/13/19
Season 45
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3

Episodes (2)

NEW
S45 E2 | 10/05/19
October 5 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge
PREMIERE
S45 E1 | 09/28/19
September 28 - Woody Harrelson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.