After Seth Meyers gets flustered with Stefon's picks for spring activities around New York City, Stefon decides to part ways and lead a new life.
Appearing:Seth MeyersAmy Poehler
Tags: located on that fake street from seinfeild, stefon amy poeheler, bill hader's last stefon, stefon uti, stefon human glade plug-in, human glade plugin, stefon married, snl stefon married, seth meyers stefon sad, stefon leaves snl, Stefon
