Stefon (Bill Hader) joins Seth Meyers to provide New York City tourists with Valentine's Day tips that include Gizblow the coked-up gremlin, human suitcases and Jewpids that want you to meet someone nice and settle down. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Bill Hader

S36 E15 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

