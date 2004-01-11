Main Content

Weekend Update Segment - Steve Irwin

CLIP01/10/04

The Crocodile Hunter appears to defend himself over a controversial video recently released.

Comedy Late Night Highlight
Appearing:Tina FeyJimmy Fallon
