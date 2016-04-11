Main Content

Saturday Night Live
Weekend Update Segment - Jeff Foxworthy

CLIP03/18/95
The south is been hit with a record number of tornadoes. Jeff Foxworthy helps explains tornadoes to the southern citizens who may not understand.

Appearing:Norm Macdonald
S20 E152 minHighlightComedyLate Night
