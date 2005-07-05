Weekend Update: Will Forte Serenades His Mom

Will Forte wishes everyone a happy Mother's Day and brings out his mom, Patti Forte, to sing her a dramatic song about how much he'll miss her when she's dead. [Season 30, 2005]
Appearing:Tina FeyAmy PoehlerWill FortePatti Forte
Tags: Weekend Update Segment - Will Forte, Will Forte with a segment on Mother's Day., Will Forte Mother's Day, Will Forte with mom, Will Forte Mother's Day song, Will Forte Mother's Day Weekend Update
