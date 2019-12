Also available on the NBC app

Will Ferrell brings his friends at SNL up to speed with his life after leaving the show. Britney Spears joins him, delivering the news that they have given up show business and live on a farm. [Season 28, 2003]

Appearing: Tina Fey Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell Britney Spears

S28 E13 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

