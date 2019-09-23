Al Franken says goodbye to the "Al Franken Decade" and ushers in the "Joe Franken Decade" with his son, Joe Franken.
Appearing:Al FrankenDennis MillerJoe Franken
Tags: Weekend Update Segment - The Joe Franken Decade, Al Franken says goodbye to the "Al Franken Decade" and ushers in the "Joe Franken Decade" with his son, Joe Franken., Al Franken decade, Al Franken, Al Franken's son, Joe Franken, "Me, Al Franken", Joe Franken Decad
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.