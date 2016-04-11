Gary MacDonald returns with his patented free-association "humor" to take over for his brother as anchor.
Appearing:Norm MacDonaldDavid Koechner
Tags: Weekend Update Segment - Norm's Brother, Gary MacDonald returns with his patented free-association "humor" to take over for his brother as anchor., Gary MacDonald, Norm MacDonald's brother, Norm's brother anchor, Gary MacDonald anchor
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.