Tina Fey and Amy Poehler mentor Lindsay Lohan by making sure she doesn't neglect her acting because of her album and getting assurance that her breasts are real, but Lindsay questions Tina's sleeping around and Amy's drinking. [Season 30, 2004]

Appearing: Tina Fey Amy Poehler Lindsay Lohan

S30 E7 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

