Tags: Weekend Update Segment - John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Charlie interviews Lennon and Ono about John's new album, their marriage, and their day-to-day life., Lennon and Ono Weekend Update, Malcolm McDowell as John Lennon, Lennon and Ono interview, John and Yoko inter
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.