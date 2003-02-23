Weekend Update: Christina Aguilera on the Grammys

Christina Aguilera (Maya Rudolph) sings her distress at being ineligible for the Grammy Awards, but Jimmy Fallon has to translate when Tina Fey cannot understand her. [Season 28, 2003]
Appearing:Tina FeyJimmy FallonMaya Rudolph
