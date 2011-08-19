Chris Rock on Weekend Update comments on the upcoming fight between Buster Douglas and Evander Holyfield.
Appearing:Dennis MillerChris Rock
Tags: Weekend Update Segment - Chris Rock, Chris Rock on Weekend Update comments on the upcoming fight between Buster Douglas and Evander Holyfield., Chris Rock Weekend Update, Chris Rock on upcoming fight, Chris Rock Buster Douglas and Evander Holyfield
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.