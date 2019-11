Also available on the NBC app

Producer Brad Scheinwald (Seth Meyers) is supposed to review the best movies of 2004, but his grandfather Abe (Rachel Dratch) barges in to talk about how pictures used to be and how Mr. Magoo was a better version of Ray. [Season 30, 2004]

Appearing: Tina Fey Amy Poehler Rachel Dratch Seth Meyers

S30 E8 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-