AARP commentators Sally O'Malley (Molly Shannon) and Dotty O'Donegan (Betty White) talk about aging gracefully, claiming 90 is the new 50 and how not falling asleep on the toilet becomes an accomplishment. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Betty White

S35 E21 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

