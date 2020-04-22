Watch a compilation of Garth and Kat's (Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig) best moments on SNL’s Weekend Update.
Appearing:
Tags: Video, SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl 45, Season 45, Supercut, Garth and Kat, garth, kat, snl garth and kat, Weekend Update, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Kristen Wiig, Songs, fred armisen, Christmas, Valentine's Day, summer, Halloween
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.