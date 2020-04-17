Saturday Night Live
APR 25 | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Weekend Update Rewind: David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Part 2 of 2)

CLIP04/17/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Watch a compilation of David "Big Papi" Ortiz's (Kenan Thompson) best moments on SNL’s Weekend Update.

Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl 45, Season 45, Supercut, David Ortiz, Big Papi, baseball, snl david ortiz, snl big papi, big papi snl, david ortiz snl, Weekend Update, Colin Jost, Michael Che, kenan thompson, super bowl, Yankees, Yankee Stadium, Red Sox
S45 E014 minWeb ExclusiveComedyLate Night
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Weekend Update Rewind: Drunk Uncle (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 04/29/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Feminine Products
CLIP 04/28/20
Architectural Digest Tour
CLIP 04/28/20
Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open
CLIP 04/25/20
What Up With That: At Home
CLIP 04/25/20
Stuck in the House
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant
CLIP 04/25/20
Whiskers R We
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Banksy Makes Bathroom Art
CLIP 04/25/20
Big Papi Cooking Show
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Pete Davidson on Hooking Up During Quarantine
CLIP 04/25/20
What's My Name?
CLIP 04/25/20
Miley Cyrus: Wish You Were Here (At Home)
CLIP 04/25/20
Message from Gov. Whitmer
CLIP 04/25/20
Pornhub
CLIP 04/25/20
Released Early
CLIP 04/25/20
The Reveal
CLIP 04/25/20
Snapchat Filter Reporter
CLIP 04/25/20
OJ Address
CLIP 04/25/20
Grocery Store Ad
CLIP 04/25/20
FaceTime with Rudd
CLIP 04/25/20
Aidy Bryant's Childhood Journal
CLIP 04/25/20
Melissa Seals the Deal
CLIP 04/25/20
Airbnb Commericial
CLIP 04/25/20
SoulCycle at Home
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Garth and Kat (Part 3 of 3)
CLIP 04/24/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Garth and Kat (Part 2 of 3)
CLIP 04/23/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Garth and Kat (Part 1 of 3)
CLIP 04/22/20
SNL Presents Earth Day Sketches
CLIP 04/22/20
Weekend Update Rewind: David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 04/17/20
Weekend Update Rewind: David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 04/16/20
This Day in SNL History: Diner Lobster
CLIP 04/14/20
SNL Presents Easter Sketches
CLIP 04/12/20
Coldplay's Chris Martin: Shelter from the Storm (At Home)
CLIP 04/11/20
Tom Hanks At-Home Monologue
CLIP 04/11/20
Bernie Sanders Address
CLIP 04/11/20
Weekend Update: President Trump Gives Coronavirus Update
CLIP 04/11/20
Pete Davidson "Drake" Music Video
CLIP 04/11/20
Twitch Stream
CLIP 04/11/20
Weekend Update: Bernie Sanders Drops Out
CLIP 04/11/20
RBG Workout
CLIP 04/11/20
Sport Report
CLIP 04/11/20
Hal Willner Tribute
CLIP 04/11/20
Visualizations with Aidy Bryant
CLIP 04/11/20
Bailey Gismert YouTube Channel
CLIP 04/11/20
Whatcha' Cookin' On
CLIP 04/11/20
Zoom Call
CLIP 04/11/20
MasterClass Quarantine Edition
CLIP 04/11/20
Bruce Audition
CLIP 04/11/20
Pete Davidson "Andre 2000" Music Video
CLIP 04/11/20
Quarantine QT
CLIP 04/11/20
Weekend Update: New Twinkies Cereal and Joe Exotic Movie
CLIP 04/11/20
How Low Will You Go?
CLIP 04/11/20
Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles
CLIP 04/11/20
This Day in SNL History: Bedelia
CLIP 04/10/20
SNL Stories from the Show: John Mulaney
CLIP 04/08/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Travel Expert Carrie Krum
CLIP 04/07/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 03/31/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 03/30/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With (2 of 2)
CLIP 03/12/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With (1 of 2)
CLIP 03/11/20
This Day in SNL History: Benihana
CLIP 03/10/20
The Ingraham Angle Coronavirus Cold Open
CLIP 03/08/20
Daniel Craig James Bond Monologue
CLIP 03/08/20
The Sands of Modesto
CLIP 03/08/20
Weekend Update: Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation with on the Coronavirus
CLIP 03/08/20
Weekend Update: Joe Biden Becomes Front-Runner
CLIP 03/08/20
Deep Quote Game Night
CLIP 03/08/20
James Bond Scene
CLIP 03/08/20
Debbie Downer Wedding Reception
CLIP 03/08/20
On the Couch
CLIP 03/08/20
Weekend Update: Bottle Boi
CLIP 03/08/20
Daytime Show
CLIP 03/08/20
Weekend Update: Diverse Astronauts & Taco Bell Vigil
CLIP 03/08/20
Salad
CLIP 03/08/20
Accent Coach
CLIP 03/08/20
The Women of SNL
CLIP 03/06/20
Daniel Craig Is Ready to Host SNL the Bond Way
CLIP 03/05/20
This Day in SNL History: Miley Cyrus Show
CLIP 03/05/20
Daniel Craig Can’t Shake His 007 Habits at SNL
CLIP 03/04/20
SNL Presents James Bond Sketches
CLIP 03/04/20
Daniel Craig Returns to SNL
CLIP 03/02/20
Coronavirus Cold Open
CLIP 03/01/20
John Mulaney Monologue
CLIP 03/01/20
Airport Sushi
CLIP 03/01/20
Kyle's Transformation
CLIP 03/01/20
Cut for Time: You Go Show
CLIP 03/01/20
Cut for Time: Love Is Blind
CLIP 03/01/20
Weekend Update: Chris Redd on Black History Month
CLIP 03/01/20
Uncle Meme
CLIP 03/01/20
Weekend Update: New Phillies and Astros Mascots
CLIP 03/01/20
Sound of Music: Rolf and Liesl
CLIP 03/01/20
The Admiral
CLIP 03/01/20
Jackie Robinson
CLIP 03/01/20
Weekend Update: Trump Talks Coronavirus
CLIP 03/01/20
SNL Then & Now: David Byrne
CLIP 02/29/20
John Mulaney Finds a New and Improved Pete Davidson
CLIP 02/29/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Household
CLIP 02/28/20
John Mulaney and David Byrne Celebrate Heidi Gardner’s First Promo
CLIP 02/27/20
Season 45
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

NEW
S45 E17 | 04/25/20
April 25 - SNL At Home
S45 E16 | 04/11/20
April 11 - SNL At Home: Tom Hanks
S45 E15 | 03/07/20
March 7 - Daniel Craig
S45 E14 | 02/29/20
February 29 - John Mulaney
S45 E13 | 02/08/20
February 8 - RuPaul
S45 E12 | 02/01/20
February 1 - JJ Watt
S45 E11 | 01/25/20
January 25 - Adam Driver
S45 E10 | 12/21/19
December 21 - Eddie Murphy
S45 E9 | 12/14/19
December 14 - Scarlett Johansson
S45 E8 | 12/07/19
December 7 - Jennifer Lopez
S45 E7 | 11/23/19
November 23 - Will Ferrell
S45 E6 | 11/16/19
November 16 - Harry Styles
S45 E5 | 11/02/19
November 2 - Kristen Stewart
S45 E4 | 10/26/19
October 26 - Chance the Rapper
S45 E3 | 10/12/19
October 12 - David Harbour
S45 E2 | 10/05/19
October 5 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge
S45 E1 | 09/28/19
September 28 - Woody Harrelson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.