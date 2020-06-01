Saturday Night Live
Weekend Update Rewind: Angel (Every Boxer’s Girlfriend)

06/01/20
Watch a compilation of every boxer’s girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever, Angel (Heidi Gardner).

Tags: every boxer’s girlfriend, Heidi Gardner, Angel, The Fighter, Boston, Weekend Update, weekend update rewind, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Boxers, Fighters, rocky, Southpaw, creed, raging bull, Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live, michael b jordan, SNL, snl season 45, snl 45
S45 E010 minWeb ExclusiveComedyLate Night
2019
