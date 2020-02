Also available on the NBC app

Queen Shenequa (Ellen Cleghorne) discusses Kwanzaa traditions, how she's finally happy to have holiday and why she'll be praying for her lost brothers and sisters Michael Jackson, Milli Vanilli and Nelson Mandela. [Season 17, 1991]

Appearing: Kevin Nealon Ellen Cleghorne

S17 E8 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

