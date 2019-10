Also available on the NBC app

Pat Lynhart (Kate McKinnon), mother of three from Connecticut, gives a review about how much she loves the video game Grand Theft Auto 5, feels that it has set her free and how the Pat her husband knows is dead. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon

S39 E2 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

