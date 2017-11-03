Weekend Update on Trumpcare

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, including President Trump introducing the American Health Care Act and surprising children on a tour of the White House.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1720, Weekend Update, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Politics, Trumpcare, American Healthcare Act, Donald Trump
