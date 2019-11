Also available on the NBC app

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, including Hope Hicks resigning as White House Communications Director and Jared Kushner losing his security clearance. Hope Hicks (Cecily Strong) stops by to explain her resignation.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S43 E16 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2017