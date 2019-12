Also available on the NBC app

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, including Sen. Chuck Schumer agreeing to a deal to reopen the government. Jacob Silj (Will Ferrell) stops by to address President Donald Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S43 E14 8 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2017