Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, including a Brooklyn coffee shop selling a $18 cup of coffee. Guy Who Just Bought a Boat (Alex Moffat) and Greg and Shelly Duncan (Mikey Day, Leslie Jones) stop by.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 E14 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2016