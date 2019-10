Also available on the NBC app

Olya Povlatsky (Kate McKinnon) comments on how she hopes that she dies in the Ukraine attack so she can be put out of her misery, how much she loves Full House and how FML for Americans sounds great to her. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong

S39 E19 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

