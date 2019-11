Also available on the NBC app

Russian villager Olya Povlatsky (Kate McKinnon) tells Seth Meyers about the recent meteor explosion near her home, how her milkshake brings all the boys to the haunted mine and about the bear in her dream house. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon

S38 E14 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

