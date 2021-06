Also available on the nbc app

Common sense commentator Mr. Senior (Kenan Thompson) is upset that Christmas starts earlier every year so he goes out into the streets of New York and fights back against signs of Christmas in mid-November. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Aidy Bryant Beck Bennett Brooks Wheelan John Milhiser Kenan Thompson Kyle Mooney Nasim Pedrad Noël Wells

S39 E6 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

