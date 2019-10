Also available on the NBC app

Self-proclaimed Monkey Woman and author of The Girl with No Name, Marina Chapman (Kate McKinnon) discusses a typical day being raised by monkeys and how she lost her best monkey friend when he was cast in Outbreak. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon

S38 E18 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

