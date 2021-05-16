Rep. Liz Cheney (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss her recent conflicts with the Republican Party.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, Weekend Update, weekend update snl, weekend update saturday night live, Colin Jost, Michael Che, liz cheney, kate mckinnon, msnbc, lil nas x, Republican Party, Republican, Dick Cheney, Mitt Romney, Nancy Reagan, Meghan McCain, Donald Trump, capitol riots, president, Melania Trump
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.