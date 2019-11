Also available on the NBC app

Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's news, including people marrying their Real Dolls and the Kennedy Center honoring LL Cool J. Leslie Jones stops by to talk about how hard it is to get in shape for summer and her issues with the people at her gym.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 E22 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2016