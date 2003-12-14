Weekend Update: John Mayer Sings a Christmas Song

John Mayer (Jimmy Fallon) sings a special Christmas song, but it's impossible to understand any of the words he's saying. [Season 29, 2003]
Appearing:Tina FeyJimmy Fallon
