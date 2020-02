Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Fallon sings about his anticipation for the release of the new Star Wars movie with songs like a spoof of Eminem's "My Name Is" involving Mace Windu and his own version of Ricky Martin's hit called "Livin' La Vida Yoda." [Season 24, 1999]

Appearing: Jimmy Fallon Colin Quinn

S24 E18 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

