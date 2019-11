Also available on the NBC app

1860s critic Jebidiah Atkinson (Taran Killam) reviews current and classic Oscar nominees for Best Picture including Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, The Godfather, Annie Hall, Forrest Gump, Shawshank Redemption and Schindler's List. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Taran Killam Cecily Strong

