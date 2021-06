Also available on the nbc app

Jean K. Jean (Kenan Thompson) talks about the G20 summit, how his mom used to beat him with a Chanel belt, UN delegates walking out on Muammar Gaddafi and how Nicolas Sarkozy did right marrying Carla Bruni. [Season 35, 2009]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson

S35 E1 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

